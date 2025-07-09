Alan Ritchson or Tom Cruise - Who do you prefer as Jack Reacher?

Who do you prefer more as Jack Reacher?

  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,731
Reaction score
51,617
Alan Ritchson looks the part, Tom Cruise not so much.

But I actually prefer Cruise because of that reason.

He could come off as unassuming non threatening, but a complete badass.

Alan comes off that he's tough right from the get go.

Thoughts?



 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Alan Ritchson looks the part, Tom Cruise not so much.

But I actually prefer Cruise because of that reason.

He could come off as unassuming non threatening, but a complete badass.

Alan comes off that he's tough right from the get go.

Thoughts?



Click to expand...

I'll take the Sherdog white belt in Alan Ritchson over that Reddit mod midget Tom Cruise
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I'll take the Sherdog white belt in Alan Ritchson over that Reddit mod midget Tom Cruise
Click to expand...
The whole problem with Cruise playing Reacher is size. Size is one of the main things about Reacher's character. Reacher is 6' 5" in the books. In every book people remark on his size.

Cruise has the acting, but dude is a munchkin.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Poll Poll
Movies MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE: THE FINAL RECKONING (Dragonlord's Review)
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,496
Messages
57,535,501
Members
175,741
Latest member
darealearth

Share this page

Back
Top