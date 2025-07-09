Alan Ritchson or Tom Cruise - Who do you prefer as Jack Reacher?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Alan Ritchson looks the part, Tom Cruise not so much.
But I actually prefer Cruise because of that reason.
He could come off as unassuming non threatening, but a complete badass.
Alan comes off that he's tough right from the get go.
Thoughts?
