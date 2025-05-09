Movies Alan Rickman acting performance in Die Hard

Rate his performance.

  • 10 - Masterclass performance.

    Votes: 5 83.3%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Atrocious.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Could very well be the best performance of a villain in film.

Mr. Rickman got the German accent down big time.

The character was multi-layered imo. He had a great sense of humor as well as the menacing dispositon.

Perfectly acted by Alan Rickman.

A masterclass performance.

 
His German accent is very good but he spoke gringo German in Die Hard. TBH I don‘t think it‘s his fault as the German spoken in Die Hard is pretty atrocious at times.
 
I didn't know you spoke German

I thought it was a classic performance from Rickman. I grew up in Germany so didn't really buy him as one, but it didn't really matter to me he knocked it out the park
 
