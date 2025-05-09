Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,272
- Reaction score
- 50,795
Could very well be the best performance of a villain in film.
Mr. Rickman got the German accent down big time.
The character was multi-layered imo. He had a great sense of humor as well as the menacing dispositon.
Perfectly acted by Alan Rickman.
A masterclass performance.
Mr. Rickman got the German accent down big time.
The character was multi-layered imo. He had a great sense of humor as well as the menacing dispositon.
Perfectly acted by Alan Rickman.
A masterclass performance.