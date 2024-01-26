Spoiler: Links How America's first nitrogen gas execution unfolded Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was put to death in Alabama on Thursday night. The state employed a nitrogen gas method previously unused in executions. What went wrong? Why did Kenneth Eugene Smith take 22 minutes to die Kenneth Eugene Smith was shaking, writhing, and thrashing up and down on the gurney for two whole minutes after the nitrogen gas started filling up his mask.

Alabama had predicted the nitrogen gas would cause unconsciousness within seconds and death within minutes.However, those who watched the execution at the Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama have said it was anything but simple.Witnesses said Smith appeared to shake and convulse at the start, pulled against his restraints, and breathed for up to ten minutes before finally falling unconscious.All told, the execution took about 22 minutes from the time between the opening and closing of the curtains to the viewing room - much longer than expected.In theory, the method involved replacing the air breathed by the inmate with 100% nitrogen. Those who support the method say the process should be painless, pointing to nitrogen's role in suicides or deadly industrial accidents.However, witnesses said afterwards that it too much longer for Smith to fall unconscious than Alabama officials had said. He pulled against his restraints, and appeared to shake and convulse, as the gas filled his system.At one point as the killer tore against his restraints, his wife Deanna, wearing a T-shirt reading 'Never Alone', desperately cried out for him from the witness box.Marty Roney wrote in his report that Smith convulsed for four minutes. 'He appeared to be fully conscious when the gas began to flow,' he said.Between 7.57pm and 8.01pm, 'Smith writhed and convulsed on the gurney,' he wrote.'He took deep breaths, his body shaking violently with his eyes rolling in the back of his head,' his account continued. 'Smith clenched his fists, his legs shook … He seemed to be gasping for air. The gurney shook several times.'Hood, who continued to bless him throughout the execution while Smith struggled, was stood 15 feet away and 'made the sign of the cross several times,' Roney said.As the gurney shook several times during the first four minutes, 'Hood removed his eyeglasses and wiped away tears,' Roney added.Hood said afterwards that the execution was the 'worst thing' he had ever seen, claiming prison officials gasped in shock as Smith died slower than expected.'When they turned the nitrogen on, he began to convulse, he popped up on the gurney over and over again, he shook the whole gurney,' Hood said.He said prison officials in the room 'were visibly surprised at how bad this thing went'. He added: 'What we saw was minutes of someone struggling for their life.'Either saliva or a tear could be seen on the inside of the mask, he wrote, while a female witness for Smith - presumed to be his wife - was heard sobbing.Hood said he prayed for the murderer and told him that he 'loved him and he wasn't alone', and broke down as he recounted the 'horror show' of Smith's final moments.'I could see the corrections officers, I think they were very surprised that this didn't go smoothly - one of the state officials in the room was so nervous she was tap dancing,' he continued.'(Smith) kept breathing for what could possibly be up to nine minutes, ten minutes, unbelievable evil was unleashed tonight in Alabama... that was torture.'Hood said he has witnessed five executions before, and after seeing Smith's agony, he felt that 'lethal injection is preferable every single day.'Asked about Smith's shaking and convulsing on the gurney, Alabama corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said they appeared to be involuntary movements.[He] said: 'It appeared Smith was holding his breath as long as he could. So nothing was out of the ordinary for what we were expecting.'Hamm said of Smith's movements on the gurney: 'That was all expected and was in the side effects that we’ve seen or researched on nitrogen hypoxia.'