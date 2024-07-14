Crime Alabama shootings leave seven people dead including child, police say

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@Black
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
5,840
Reaction score
7,178
Nine other victims wounded after two separate shootings in Birmingham, at a nightclub and outside a home

Four people died in a shooting with multiple victims at a Birmingham nightclub late Saturday, while an earlier shooting outside a home in the city killed three people including a young child, police in Alabama said.

Officers responded shortly after 11pm to a report of multiple people shot outside a nightclub on the 3400 Block of 27th Street North, Birmingham police department officer Truman Fitzgerald said in a video posted on social media.

Birmingham fire and rescue personnel pronounced one man dead on a sidewalk near the nightclub. Two women were pronounced dead inside the club, Fitzgerald said.

A second man was pronounced dead at University of Alabama at Birmingham hospital, where at least nine additional victims were being treated for gunshot wounds, he said.

Victims were transported by emergency medical personnel or traveled to the hospital on their own, Fitzgerald said.

Investigators believe at least one suspect fired shots into the nightclub from the street, Fitzgerald said. Federal law enforcement authorities are assisting Birmingham police with the investigation.

Separately, police responded around 5.20pm to a report of a vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Indian Summer Drive in Birmingham. Police found a car that appeared to have been shot into located in the front yard of a home, Fitzgerald said.

Inside the vehicle were a man, woman and a small boy believed to be as young as five years old who had suffered gunshot wounds. Birmingham fire and rescue pronounced all three dead at the scene, he said.

Investigators believe they were victims of a “targeted shooting” before the suspect fled in a vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

Police asked area residents to provide footage from home surveillance cameras to assist the investigation.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/jul/14/alabama-shootings-deaths-birmingham
 
Different judge, hard to culture.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime 7 injured, including 4 children, at Nebraska home after neighbor opens fire
Replies
11
Views
345
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
Crime Ohio police ask for help finding suspects after mass shooting that left one dead and 24 wounded
2
Replies
32
Views
856
CatchnShoot
CatchnShoot
LeonardoBjj
Crime 2 dead and 19 injured after Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say
Replies
15
Views
314
Rational Poster
Rational Poster
LeonardoBjj
Crime Philadelphia mass shooting kills 1 person, injures 8 on 4th of July
Replies
18
Views
500
Fergelmince
Fergelmince

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,821
Messages
55,857,071
Members
174,969
Latest member
frank6428

Share this page

Back
Top