Al Pacino or Gary Oldman - Who's the more intense actor on film? (First Semi-Finals)

Who's the more intense actor on film?

Based on their performances, who takes this one?

Al Pacino


Gary Oldman
 
Pacino was intense but he was more just over acting. Oldman was legit with it and really made it part of the character
 
