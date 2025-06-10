Media Al Iaquinta criticizes UFC for promoting pink haired weed smokers like Sean O'Malley

Jackonfire said:
But he's fine with wife beaters like Jones and rapists like Conor. Because pink hair is the real issue facing society today.
To be fair, he isn't a 'wife' beater.

He is a fiance beater because his barely contained latent homosexuality won't allow him to actually go through with marrying the woman he has been engaged to for a decade.
 
Dr Fong said:
Because the second they get married her whole attitude changes and she ends up divorcing him and taking all his shit. She's only sticking with him because she's in too deep and invested too much.

Like that poor bastard who lost a USB hard drive with £300m worth of bitcoin on it 10 years ago and now his entire life is consumed by trying to get access to the landfill site to try to dig it up.
 
UFC is a premier Global Fight Club -- not the Saint Merab Challenge.

Purity test for Fighters in that Fight Club is not going to solve the world's problems -- especially since in the culture wars the UFC is just a small element of the gigantic Sports Entertainment Complex; not to mention the multitude of other influences that shape cultures and its people of all ages.

I'd be watching the Outlaw Fight Club that would surely rise up -- in search of the best cage fighters.

Al sounds like a naive youth pastor...
 
True. The UFC's audience is pinker than Barbie's beach home by now. Sean the Gooner definitively has this kind of reach and influence. All pink-haired potsmokers are 100% Just Bleed fans.
 
Dr Fong said:
MMA - Jon is never beating those allegations lol | Facebook
 
yeah he's right one major issue our society has is that it looks up to the wrong people
 
Dis AI ting getting oot of control fam mi cyaan tell di difference anymore wi cooked chat 🚫🧢 🍚
 
NoSmilez said:
Didn't this dude get drugged up and smashed a hotel room?
yeah but he doesn't get promoted so it's okay. The UFC doesn't push the guy and say "He gets drunk and trashes his hotel, Isn't he fucking awesome?"
 
