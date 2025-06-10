But he's fine with wife beaters like Jones and rapists like Conor. Because pink hair is the real issue facing society today.
To be fair, he isn't a 'wife' beater.
He is a fiance beater because his barely contained latent homosexuality won't allow him to actually go through with marrying the woman he has been engaged to for a decade.
To be fair, he isn't a 'wife' beater.
He is a fiance beater because his barely contained latent homosexuality won't allow him to actually go through with marrying the woman he has been engaged to for a decade.
yeah but he doesn't get promoted so it's okay. The UFC doesn't push the guy and say "He gets drunk and trashes his hotel, Isn't he fucking awesome?"Didn't this dude get drugged up and smashed a hotel room?
I dont recall him saying thatBut he's fine with wife beaters like Jones and rapists like Conor. Because pink hair is the real issue facing society today.