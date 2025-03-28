Akira Crosssanti is a prime example of wasted potential.

DiazSlap
This guy had all the tools..
A Japanese first name despite being Swedish-Iranian
From the mean streets of Gothenburg
Tae-Kwon Do background and Steven Seagal-esque character
Former gang member who turned his life around from stealing coins from dispensing machines to UFC-TUF contestant
Legit KO power for a smaller fighter with 1 of his 12 big wins coming by way of KO.
If Akira would have had better management and discipline, he could have achieved Topuria type success in MMA.
