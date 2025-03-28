Akira Crosssanti is a prime example of wasted potential.

This guy had all the tools..

A Japanese first name despite being Swedish-Iranian

From the mean streets of Gothenburg

Tae-Kwon Do background and Steven Seagal-esque character

Former gang member who turned his life around from stealing coins from dispensing machines to UFC-TUF contestant

Legit KO power for a smaller fighter with 1 of his 12 big wins coming by way of KO.

If Akira would have had better management and discipline, he could have achieved Topuria type success in MMA.

Obvious troll thread lol
 
Wasted potential:
Zabit
Nick Diaz
BJ Penn
 
