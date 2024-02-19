Akhmed famously called Islam the champ long before he became.....

AL-Tappo McSnappo

AL-Tappo McSnappo

I was also one of those who said Islam will be champ, I also called ilia the champ before him became one, also Hill will beat Alex and become champion again.
Now i am saying Umar Nurmagomedov will beat Merab and ilia and become a two weight champion by next year, the guy will show what true Dagestani wrestling is and a great stand up too.

Also Usman is not done yet, he still has what it takes to become champion again.

Sean O'malley might beat Vera too and get double champ offer.
 
I think he can beat Shavkat, Colby, Wonderboy, Burns, and maybe even Belal.
He’s not beating Shavkat or Belal, even Wonderboy would be a tough fight for him and he arguably lost his last fight with Colby. He's 0-3 his last 3 and will be 37 in may
 
