This was actually Turki's 3rd overall pick. Naturally he wanted to see Joshua vs Fury first if Fury made himself available (with his recent "retirement" and all). Then he mentioned Joshua vs Wilder. Joshua vs Bakole in Africa is something I'll watch but it's a very dangerous fight for the former. In the meantime Bakole is scheduled to face Ajagba next. I'm not sure if Joshua will also have a fight in the interim.



