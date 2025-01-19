  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Rumored AJ v Bakole

This was actually Turki's 3rd overall pick. Naturally he wanted to see Joshua vs Fury first if Fury made himself available (with his recent "retirement" and all). Then he mentioned Joshua vs Wilder. Joshua vs Bakole in Africa is something I'll watch but it's a very dangerous fight for the former. In the meantime Bakole is scheduled to face Ajagba next. I'm not sure if Joshua will also have a fight in the interim.

 
That's a difficult fight for AJ. I think AJ moves better but Bakole is very stout and seems to punch hard even when the punches don't look like they'd be hard.
On the outside chance that Ajagba beats Bakole, that's a much easier fight for AJ
 
