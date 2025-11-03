AI sucks balls

After using it for a while now, I think I can confidently say that it sucks. And I'm not sure it will ever live up to the hype for these reasons:



1. There's an old addage that goes something like, "Humans are smart but slow. Computers are dumb but fast." And that's been true forever. And it seems like AI hasn't changed that at all.



AI can make you a PowerPoint presentation, or write an essay, or generate some code, but all of it still needs to be reviewed and corrected by a human. So at best, AI is giving you a 1st draft that's usually pretty low quality. It's doing the "dumb but fast" work. Which isn't that different from what computers have always done.



2. When you ask it questions, it's basically just pulling information from the Internet and compiling it into an answer for you. But compiling and summarizing info is something computers could already do without AI. So it really doesn't feel like there's any "intelligence" there.



3. I'm not sure that AI will get much better. Humans are the flaw in the system. Because AI is trained to give humans what they want/need, but humans can't agree on shit. So we want AI to give us accurate answers but some humans will say the earth is flat, and will tell the AI that any answer to the contrary is incorrect, so the AI will struggle to provide facts because nobody can agree on the basic facts of anything anymore.



So the promise that AI will cure diseases and shit I think are completely false. I don't see any of those positive contributions that we're expecting. But we still get all the downsides, like students cheating, jobs being eliminated, fake videos and other AI slop flooding the market. Etc.



It seems like we're going to get all the downsides and very few, if any, upside.



I've never been a Luddite and I have always loved cool new tech, but AI sucks and I think it's likely that it always will.