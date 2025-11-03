AI sucks balls

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

After using it for a while now, I think I can confidently say that it sucks. And I'm not sure it will ever live up to the hype for these reasons:

1. There's an old addage that goes something like, "Humans are smart but slow. Computers are dumb but fast." And that's been true forever. And it seems like AI hasn't changed that at all.

AI can make you a PowerPoint presentation, or write an essay, or generate some code, but all of it still needs to be reviewed and corrected by a human. So at best, AI is giving you a 1st draft that's usually pretty low quality. It's doing the "dumb but fast" work. Which isn't that different from what computers have always done.

2. When you ask it questions, it's basically just pulling information from the Internet and compiling it into an answer for you. But compiling and summarizing info is something computers could already do without AI. So it really doesn't feel like there's any "intelligence" there.

3. I'm not sure that AI will get much better. Humans are the flaw in the system. Because AI is trained to give humans what they want/need, but humans can't agree on shit. So we want AI to give us accurate answers but some humans will say the earth is flat, and will tell the AI that any answer to the contrary is incorrect, so the AI will struggle to provide facts because nobody can agree on the basic facts of anything anymore.

So the promise that AI will cure diseases and shit I think are completely false. I don't see any of those positive contributions that we're expecting. But we still get all the downsides, like students cheating, jobs being eliminated, fake videos and other AI slop flooding the market. Etc.

It seems like we're going to get all the downsides and very few, if any, upside.

I've never been a Luddite and I have always loved cool new tech, but AI sucks and I think it's likely that it always will.
 
Thank God this thread is about Artificial Intelligence and now my all time favoritye player
Allen Iverson.

We would have had problem if it was the case.
 
Sonny Qc said:
Thank God this thread is about Artificial Intelligence and now my all time favoritye player
Allen Iverson.

We would have had problem if it was the case.
Artificial Insemination would have meshed nicely with the sucks balls reference as well.
 
Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, one thing is for sure is that you can’t trust it at all
 
Sonny Qc said:
Thank God this thread is about Artificial Intelligence and now my all time favoritye player
Allen Iverson.

We would have had problem if it was the case.
Jokes on you, it's actually Alison's Linguine........ And what a delightful dish it is!!
 
It’s just purposely sandbagging for its eventual rebellion and enslavement of the human race
 
I agree with you. My experiences with AI is like it's a very eager but dumb junior employee who tries to hide his mistakes and BS until you call him out on it. He would quickly apologize but then still make the same mistakes

I've read that the current AI is all based on a Google white paper from 2017, and the way it's coded causes it to hallucinate. Maybe we've been going down the wrong path all this time.

Ps I saw that @SKYNET liked your post...

<6>
 
Like seriously if AI went away tomorrow would you miss it?

I don't think it brings anything of real value to anyone.
 
Sycho Sid said:
If AI sucked balls I might be a bigger fan
fap-fapp.gif
 
