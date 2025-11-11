Ai is getting scary. Bruce lee video

Yeah, but I actually don't mind it. As long as people don't monetize it, I hope the assholes in charge will allow us to use it freely to make whatever we want. Like imagine a movie scene between John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, or Bale Batman and Tobey Spiderman, where it looks and sounds 100% real. That would be insanely cool. We could basically create whatever we wanted and make something interesting for ourselves, hopefully eventually up to and including our own movies with the AI version of real life actors. As long as we don't monetize it in any way, we should absolutely be able to.



But something tells me AI is going to be regulated out the ass and thus not cool anymore. Because regulation fucking sucks.