Ai is getting scary. Bruce lee video

Can they use AI to make Bruce Lee's last film better? I would be for that.
 
Frode Falch said:
Yeah, but I actually don't mind it. As long as people don't monetize it, I hope the assholes in charge will allow us to use it freely to make whatever we want. Like imagine a movie scene between John Wayne and Clint Eastwood, or Bale Batman and Tobey Spiderman, where it looks and sounds 100% real. That would be insanely cool. We could basically create whatever we wanted and make something interesting for ourselves, hopefully eventually up to and including our own movies with the AI version of real life actors. As long as we don't monetize it in any way, we should absolutely be able to.

But something tells me AI is going to be regulated out the ass and thus not cool anymore. Because regulation fucking sucks.
 
All I see through my Facebook feed is AI videos of fatties doing different sports.

This one came up on my news feed a month or so back and made me chuckle. The guy at the bottom laughing wasn't in it, but a quick search and it's all I could find. So ignore the idiot...

 
PBAC said:
getting scary? have you seen the strippers? u kinda smirk at first but after a while you justdont care
I am not into real strippers. Why would i care about the fake ones?
 
Adamant said:
IDK, AI creeps me the fuck out and the less I see it the better I feel.
 
Adamant said:
There won't be any way to monetize it. Your phone will be able to create any film or experience you could possibly want. You won't have anything that a corporation would want. Money itself is about to become super ridiculous and things are just going to be about resources and land.

I don't think there's any reason to think future AI will be regulated more than current AI. You can already just have Scarlett Johansson acting for you, if that's ever taken away you'll be able to get AI to create a better alternative for you.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
I know and I hate it. But I consume very little media so I ll be fine.
Yeah. This is the way, but it will be behind everything that isn't overtly AI as well, all education, health, communication. Bleh.

We were so lucky to know the world before the singularity happened.
 
