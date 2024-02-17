AI is evolving fast. Can now create videos of anything through text

PRESIDENT TRUMP
Edit. I can't seem to link the videos directly, but they're mindblowing
OpenAi that brought us ChatGPT has just upped the ante with SORA.
Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions.
Just like ChatGPT, prompt the command you'd like to visualize and the AI will generate. I can't imagine what this will mean for movies, video games, governments, ect. Seems like a slippery slope with how realistic this is becoming.
