AI is evolving fast. Can now create videos of anything through text

Is this a good thing or a bad thing?

  • Good

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Bad

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Unsure

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
PRESIDENT TRUMP

PRESIDENT TRUMP

MCGA
@Black
Joined
Aug 16, 2014
Messages
5,127
Reaction score
1,911
Edit. I can't seem to link the videos directly, but they're mindblowing



OpenAi that brought us ChatGPT has just upped the ante with SORA.

Sora is an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions.

Just like ChatGPT, prompt the command you'd like to visualize and the AI will generate. I can't imagine what this will mean for movies, video games, governments, ect. Seems like a slippery slope with how realistic this is becoming.

openai.com

Sora: Creating video from text

openai.com
 
Was wondering when we'd get to here and I wasn't expecting it to happen so fast.
 
How long until the celebrity porn videos start popping up? If people were upset over AI photos like Taylor Swift, I can't imagine what the next year is going to bring. This is crazy and we're not going to be able to tell what's real now. Wild times.
 
Pandora box. This ai is. You got sick mind that these people will use
 
Disappointed no tits, flange or anal cowgirl action…. I’ll stick with PornHub for now!
 
Aquabot said:
How long until the celebrity porn videos start popping up? If people were upset over AI photos like Taylor Swift, I can't imagine what the next year is going to bring. This is crazy and we're not going to be able to tell what's real now. Wild times.
Click to expand...

I'm putting myself into porn videos with every celebrity. It'll be the best orgy ever.
 
Time to make my own version of the Ice Ice Baby music video
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,537
Messages
55,088,166
Members
174,597
Latest member
Fuglee

Share this page

Back
Top