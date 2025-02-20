  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

AI is already displaying SkyNet type behavior....

Just read a nice little article detailing current AI technology cheating, lying and trying desperately to maintain existence when threatened with deletion, including trying to copy itself to new servers. Let me ask, why is humanity so hell-bent on creating this. It's like we are programmed to build the instruments of our destruction. What say you Sherdoggers, who here thinks AI is a great future for us all and details as to why vs the possible downsides.

When AI Thinks It Will Lose, It Sometimes Cheats

When sensing defeat in a match against a skilled chess bot, advanced models sometimes hack their opponent, a study found.
Good, as this rate,
most of us won't be able to afford retirement,
a good Ol' war with the machine is noble way to die imo.

Let's do this.
 
