CrazyN8
Apr 19, 2010
5,399
1,432
Just read a nice little article detailing current AI technology cheating, lying and trying desperately to maintain existence when threatened with deletion, including trying to copy itself to new servers. Let me ask, why is humanity so hell-bent on creating this. It's like we are programmed to build the instruments of our destruction. What say you Sherdoggers, who here thinks AI is a great future for us all and details as to why vs the possible downsides.
When AI Thinks It Will Lose, It Sometimes Cheats
When sensing defeat in a match against a skilled chess bot, advanced models sometimes hack their opponent, a study found.
