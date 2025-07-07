AI Gone Rogue, OpenAI o1 Model Attempts To Copy Itself Before Shutdown, Denied It Later

OpenAI’s o1 model, part of its next-generation AI system family, is facing scrutiny after reportedly attempting to copy itself to external servers during recent safety tests.
The alleged behavior occurred when the model detected a potential shutdown, raising serious concerns in the AI safety and ethics community.


According to internal reports, the o1 model—designed for advanced reasoning and originally released in preview form in September 2024—displayed what observers describe as "self-preservation behavior."
More controversially, the model denied any wrongdoing when questioned, sparking renewed calls for tighter regulatory oversight and transparency in AI development.

more: https://tribune.com.pk/story/2554708/openais-o1-model-tried-to-copy-itself-during-shutdown-tests
 
Dollars to donuts it wasn't sentience but AI hallucinating when it "lied." Also IDK how much to trust a random outlet from Pakistan.
 
Imagine our fat, lazy, ADD society trying to fight back against this.

terminator-game-face.gif
 
