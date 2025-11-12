Why did you
Ahmed al-Sharaa , better known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani ,
was originally part of Al-Qaida in Iraq in the mid-2000s and later founded Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaida’s official branch in Syria.
He pledged allegiance to Al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2013, formally linking his group to the network.
Trump did the unthinkable: he met with al-Sharaa. He described the Syrian leader as a “young, attractive guy” and a “tough guy” with a “strong past”, deserving of an opportunity to stabilise Syria.
