Opinion Ahmed al-Sharaa gets a cologne spritz from D. Trump

Ahmed al-Sharaa , better known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani ,
was originally part of Al-Qaida in Iraq in the mid-2000s and later founded Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaida’s official branch in Syria.
He pledged allegiance to Al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2013, formally linking his group to the network.

Trump did the unthinkable: he met with al-Sharaa. He described the Syrian leader as a “young, attractive guy” and a “tough guy” with a “strong past”, deserving of an opportunity to stabilise Syria.

 
Ahmed al-Sharaa , better known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani ,
was originally part of Al-Qaida in Iraq in the mid-2000s and later founded Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaida’s official branch in Syria.
He pledged allegiance to Al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2013, formally linking his group to the network.

Trump did the unthinkable: he met with al-Sharaa. He described the Syrian leader as a “young, attractive guy” and a “tough guy” with a “strong past”, deserving of an opportunity to stabilise Syria.

40 years ago, you'd have thought that was a bit on SNL.
 
Alcohol-based too, no doubt, just to add to the silliness of it all.

Kinda sounds like he wants him to marry one of his daughters to me.

Game-of-Thrones-Frey-Daughters.jpg
 
Ahmed al-Sharaa , better known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani ,
was originally part of Al-Qaida in Iraq in the mid-2000s and later founded Jabhat al-Nusra, Al-Qaida’s official branch in Syria.
He pledged allegiance to Al-Qaida’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2013, formally linking his group to the network.

Trump did the unthinkable: he met with al-Sharaa. He described the Syrian leader as a “young, attractive guy” and a “tough guy” with a “strong past”, deserving of an opportunity to stabilise Syria.

This dude is one of the good Muslims.

Unlike that Mamdani guy, he's an Islamo-fascist terrorist marxist!
 
MrShady said:
Al Qaeda in the White House being treated like royalty

LMAO Trump really cucked you guys worse than Bush or Obama ever could
Nah that Syrian head of state has been meeting with everyone from all sides but mostly atlantist circles and people have been kissing his ass. If you think this is only Trump then you are grossly misinformed.
 
How many wives do you have?”“Just one.”“Only one? Well, with you guys, you never know!”
can someone confirm if Trump actually said this? I'm guessing he didn't and the twitter caption is just exaggerating for the lols.

if he did say it I feel like its both horrifically hamfisted and cringe, and yet hilarious at the same time, somehow.

The spraying of aftershave dismally undermines that potential moment of comedy, of course.

I love how the Trumpers just stay out of this thread but its got everything

the massive, tacky, endless fucken grifting

the hypocrisy around calling some college-educated soyboy a jihadi and inviting actual jihadis to shoot the shit

the fucken slogan on the aftershave, fucken, 'your rallying cry in a bottle', oh my GOD

like the man natural order says this shit is difficult to process, its not quite what Bannon meant by 'flooding the zone' but it kind of is, too.
 
