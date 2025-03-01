  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

ahhnolds 2025

zapataxiv

zapataxiv

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 22, 2008
Messages
15,446
Reaction score
12,609
anybody watching the arnolds this year?
day 1 was pretty fun
Thor is old but looking decent his dead lift was incredible it was sad to see him miss the 1100 but he still put up over 1000

I have been following his prep do it was pretty sad to see him miss it. that being said to lift 1000 raw is insane the amount of strength he has is mind boggling

Hooper is crafty and holds the title because he can play the game and is crazy strong but I don't know if I would say he is the factual worlds strongest man
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,361
Messages
56,959,478
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top