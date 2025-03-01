ahhnolds 2025

zapataxiv
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2008
- Messages
- 15,446
- Reaction score
- 12,609
anybody watching the arnolds this year?
day 1 was pretty fun
Thor is old but looking decent his dead lift was incredible it was sad to see him miss the 1100 but he still put up over 1000
I have been following his prep do it was pretty sad to see him miss it. that being said to lift 1000 raw is insane the amount of strength he has is mind boggling
Hooper is crafty and holds the title because he can play the game and is crazy strong but I don't know if I would say he is the factual worlds strongest man
day 1 was pretty fun
Thor is old but looking decent his dead lift was incredible it was sad to see him miss the 1100 but he still put up over 1000
I have been following his prep do it was pretty sad to see him miss it. that being said to lift 1000 raw is insane the amount of strength he has is mind boggling
Hooper is crafty and holds the title because he can play the game and is crazy strong but I don't know if I would say he is the factual worlds strongest man