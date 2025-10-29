Crime Aggressive’ monkey with Covid and STIs running loose in Mississippi

Didnt a movie start like this lol?

Aggressive’ monkey infected with Covid and STIs running loose in Mississippi after transport truck overturns: sheriff​



An “aggressive” monkey infected with Covid and multiple sexually transmitted diseases is running loose through Mississippi after a truck overturned on an Interstate and released a pack of the diseased lab primates, officials said.The truck carrying the cartload of rhesus monkeys from a research centre affiliated with Tulane University careened into a ditch north of Heidelberg Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
The 20kg monkeys carry Covid, hepatitis C, and herpes and are “aggressive to humans,” the department warned. Humans should not handle the animals without PPE, it added.

The truck itself was wrecked, leaving a hole just large enough for the primates whose cages were broken during the crash to escape into the Mississippi valleys, according to a photo shared by the sheriff’s department.
 
OK... the one obvious question is... why on earth did they intentionally infect monkeys with covid and sexually transmitted diseases?
 
Contempt said:
OK... the one obvious question is... why on earth did they intentionally infect monkeys with covid and sexually transmitted diseases?
Click to expand...
Thats the million or billion dollar question i guess
 
