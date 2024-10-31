Agent Smith claims another victim...

KnightTemplar
Poor bastard. Guy had everything to live for, but suffered some kind of medical episode while training on a Smith Machine. Lost control of the bar and it cracked his head open.
RIP.
Stay safe, bros.
REVEALED: Student used weight machine before he was found dead
EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Farraj, 22, (pictured) was using the work out machine when he is understood to have had a sudden medical episode and there was 'a massive crash'.
