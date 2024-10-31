Agent Smith claims another victim...

KnightTemplar

Poor bastard. Guy had everything to live for, but suffered some kind of medical episode while training on a Smith Machine. Lost control of the bar and it cracked his head open.

RIP. :(

Stay safe, bros.:eek:

www.dailymail.co.uk

REVEALED: Student used weight machine before he was found dead

EXCLUSIVE: Mohammed Farraj, 22, (pictured) was using the work out machine when he is understood to have had a sudden medical episode and there was 'a massive crash'.
Probably wouldn't click that vid on 1st visit here. Maybe the 3rd when others have dropped opinions.
 
There's failsafes for the smith machine. I can't comprehend how this happened unless the machine itself collapsed on him.
 
I suspect he didn't set up the safeties thereby allowing full ROM for the bar path. The rest is probably just a freak accident situation.

People doing something stupid or unsafe at the gym is nothing new. This is not even close to the dumbest thing I've seen. This was just bad luck if anything. Many of us have got stuck with a barbell and rolled it of ourselves or dumped it to the side.
 
