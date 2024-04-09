The bible states the earth is 6000 years ago. Carbonate dating are fake theories, which you glagly can argue me here how they are suppsed to be true. How your scientist justify theories that they know some rocks are milion years old.

Scientist got the big bang right like God said "Let there be light".

Believing in man and science is a religion of it's own, call it scientology. So you don't believe in God but man, who shit themaleves and die of colon cancer. Who were born without deciding and will die.

Sodoma Gomor is real. Adultery and perversion. Sexual promiscuity, our daughters working in porn, prostitution, drugs and destroying the human body. Slaving to money and chasing sins, who give you short term pleasure and long term damage. Idolising fellow man and their acts. This is not hapiness. We are not trying to live by Gods law.



Praise be to Jesus, Christian brothers and sisters unite.