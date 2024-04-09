Opinion Age of the earth

Trabaho

Trabaho

Mighty
@Black
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
6,925
Reaction score
5,942
The bible states the earth is 6000 years ago. Carbonate dating are fake theories, which you glagly can argue me here how they are suppsed to be true. How your scientist justify theories that they know some rocks are milion years old.
Scientist got the big bang right like God said "Let there be light".
Believing in man and science is a religion of it's own, call it scientology. So you don't believe in God but man, who shit themaleves and die of colon cancer. Who were born without deciding and will die.
Sodoma Gomor is real. Adultery and perversion. Sexual promiscuity, our daughters working in porn, prostitution, drugs and destroying the human body. Slaving to money and chasing sins, who give you short term pleasure and long term damage. Idolising fellow man and their acts. This is not hapiness. We are not trying to live by Gods law.

Praise be to Jesus, Christian brothers and sisters unite.
 
Whatever you took... Can you get me two?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
News Total Eclipse Of The Earth - A History of Total Solar Eclipses Seen by Astronauts From Outer Space
Replies
16
Views
373
Copper Burner
Copper Burner

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,562
Messages
55,368,220
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top