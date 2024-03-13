Age of incompetence

This will admittedly be an "old man shakes fist at the sky" kind of thread... but



It is pretty amazing to me the level of incompetence that has become acceptable.



Examples:



Spelling mistakes in published material.



I read real estate listings with multiple misspellings all the time. And I don't mean abbreviations, I mean just straight up wrong spelling or blatant grammar mistakes.



What happened to proofreading?

How hard is it to READ the fucking thing ONE TIME before you press publish?



Businesses don't:



- answer the phone during business hours

- return phone calls

- keep their word when they say they will do something



I've been waiting for a doctor's office to review paperwork for over 3 weeks.

If I call to follow up they say they haven't done it yet but they will, then they don't do it, seemingly forever.





And yet somehow the prices for these services of rapidly declining quality is going through the roof.





Thank you education system for turning out a generation and counting of the most useless fucktards imaginable.



And sadly I know that the day will soon come when I miss when the fucktards were only as useless as the current fucktards, because I don't forsee the quality of fucktards being churned out going up any time soon.



/rant