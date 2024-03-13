Age of incompetence

This will admittedly be an "old man shakes fist at the sky" kind of thread... but

It is pretty amazing to me the level of incompetence that has become acceptable.

Examples:

Spelling mistakes in published material.

I read real estate listings with multiple misspellings all the time. And I don't mean abbreviations, I mean just straight up wrong spelling or blatant grammar mistakes.

What happened to proofreading?
How hard is it to READ the fucking thing ONE TIME before you press publish?

Businesses don't:

- answer the phone during business hours
- return phone calls
- keep their word when they say they will do something

I've been waiting for a doctor's office to review paperwork for over 3 weeks.
If I call to follow up they say they haven't done it yet but they will, then they don't do it, seemingly forever.


And yet somehow the prices for these services of rapidly declining quality is going through the roof.


Thank you education system for turning out a generation and counting of the most useless fucktards imaginable.

And sadly I know that the day will soon come when I miss when the fucktards were only as useless as the current fucktards, because I don't forsee the quality of fucktards being churned out going up any time soon.

/rant
 
I'm currently job hunting, and the number of outright unreadable job postings is just mind blowing. Had one today that was a full paragraph that was one long run on sentence. I couldn't tell if I was qualified for the position or not.
 
Batjester said:
I'm currently job hunting, and the number of outright unreadable job postings is just mind blowing. Had one today that was a full paragraph that was one long run on sentence. I couldn't tell if I was qualified for the position or not.
I clicked on a job posting yesterday and the link was broken.

Checked back a few hours later, link still broken.

<{cruzshake}>
 
jeff7b9 said:
This will admittedly be an "old man shakes fist at the sky" kind of thread... but

It is pretty amazing to me the level of incompetence that has become acceptable.

Examples:

Spelling mistakes in published material.

I read real estate listings with multiple misspellings all the time. And I don't mean abbreviations, I mean just straight up wrong spelling or blatant grammar mistakes.

What happened to proofreading?
How hard is it to READ the fucking thing ONE TIME before you press publish?
Did you hear about the Kobe Bryant statue misspellings? Just think about that. This big project for a iconic statue to be permanently displayed in public, and they couldn't be arsed to check for spelling before they etched it in stone. There are at least five or six players names that either have typos, or are completely different names, like they just let Google spell check do it for them.
 
For me it is dealing with customer service at my job. Specifically how nobody has a pen & paper when I am giving them numbers for different departments. I think that the convenience of the internet has made people lazier and more impatient.
 
jeff7b9 said:
This will admittedly be an "old man shakes fist at the sky" kind of thread... but

It is pretty amazing to me the level of incompetence that has become acceptable.

Examples:

Spelling mistakes in published material.

I read real estate listings with multiple misspellings all the time. And I don't mean abbreviations, I mean just straight up wrong spelling or blatant grammar mistakes.

What happened to proofreading?
How hard is it to READ the fucking thing ONE TIME before you press publish?

Businesses don't:

- answer the phone during business hours
- return phone calls
- keep their word when they say they will do something

I've been waiting for a doctor's office to review paperwork for over 3 weeks.
If I call to follow up they say they haven't done it yet but they will, then they don't do it, seemingly forever.


And yet somehow the prices for these services of rapidly declining quality is going through the roof.


Thank you education system for turning out a generation and counting of the most useless fucktards imaginable.

And sadly I know that the day will soon come when I miss when the fucktards were only as useless as the current fucktards, because I don't forsee the quality of fucktards being churned out going up any time soon.

/rant
I know, but I don't know how much better it was when I was younger really. People have always been flakey and kinda useless for me. I come from a poorer demographic though so that must be a big part of it. What bothers me more is the hustling of it all, the constant nagging for money for poorer service.
 
People have always been this stupid. Now there's just more people and it's never been easier for people to access or spread idiocy. You mix in the fast food lifestyle that has permeated everything and it's exacerbated to a degree. People's attention spans are shit.
 
