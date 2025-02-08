Age and Recovery?

This is a question for the guys in their late 30s and up.



Do you guys feel a big difference in how well you recover from workouts? This is obviously the first time I've been this old and I am a bit surprised at how wrecked I feel compared to how I used to feel after workouts - that were more intense - I used to do in my early 30s.



I'd figure my recovery would get worse with age just as I can't drink and party like I used to, but didn't think it would happen so fast. At 31-33 I felt like I was in my physical prime and not even ten years later, I feel wrecked after doing half of what I used to do.