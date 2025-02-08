  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Age and Recovery?

pugilistico

pugilistico

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
1,514
Reaction score
2,584
This is a question for the guys in their late 30s and up.

Do you guys feel a big difference in how well you recover from workouts? This is obviously the first time I've been this old and I am a bit surprised at how wrecked I feel compared to how I used to feel after workouts - that were more intense - I used to do in my early 30s.

I'd figure my recovery would get worse with age just as I can't drink and party like I used to, but didn't think it would happen so fast. At 31-33 I felt like I was in my physical prime and not even ten years later, I feel wrecked after doing half of what I used to do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
Social By getting older , how can you deal with the Hangover after a good drinking session ?
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
2K
Dalarna3
Dalarna3

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,026
Messages
56,867,529
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top