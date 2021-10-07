Television AGATHA ALL ALONG (First Teaser Trailer, post #68)

Wandavision Spinoff Series in the Works at Disney+ Starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness

WandaVision-Agatha-All-Along-filming.jpg


Marvel Studios is developing a spinoff of Emmy-winning Wandavision for Disney+, sources confirm to Deadline. The potential spinoff would be centered around Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness character which Hahn is set to reprise across the MCU — on streaming and in movies — under a larger deal she has made with the studio, sources said.

Wandavision is a genre-bending series created for Disney+ by Jac Schaeffer, which picks up weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It centers on Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview, New Jersey, who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, a witch from Salem, Massachusetts, was a fan-favorite breakout character, earning the actress her second career Emmy nomination to date (her first was for Transparent).

Schaeffer would serve as writer and executive producer on the Harkness spinoff, which was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub Variety. Schaeffer is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television.

Hahn is also set to star in a limited series in development at Showtime centered on iconic comedian Joan Rivers. Her other upcoming projects include the Apple series The Shrink Next Door and the Rian Johnson feature Knives Out 2. Along with WandaVision, she previously earned an Emmy nomination for her time on Amazon’s Transparent.

https://deadline.com/2021/10/kathryn-hahn-wandavision-spinoff-disney-plus-deal-marvel-1234851541/
 
Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.......

Because $$$$$... That's why.... This should never be made though but will probably be better than it should be....
 
I hope the series just follows her around doing mundane things like grocery shopping and scrolling through Netflix for 30 minutes trying to find something to watch before saying fuck it and getting a bowl of ice cream.
 
hohner said:
I hope the series just follows her around doing mundane things like grocery shopping and scrolling through Netflix for 30 minutes trying to find something to watch before saying fuck it and getting a bowl of ice cream.
That sounds good early on but I bet by the later seasons they'll have her mixed up in all kinds of wacky adventures like protesting chicken restaurants and stealing Frogger machines
 
Pliny Pete said:
That sounds good early on but I bet by the later seasons they'll have her mixed up in all kinds of wacky adventures like protesting chicken restaurants and stealing Frogger machines
You're right. I'll cancel it.
 
Didn't like that show nor that character, but there are still tons of teenage girls that will watch anything about witches. I guess they're going after that market.
 
Am down, she damn near stole the show.
 
Kathryn Hahn is great. I think she can carry a show.
 
I guess that was predictable. She was the star of that show. That said, I guess Marvel doesn't have enough magic/power around so they have to take another one. This time, in purple. Bcs we've already had red, green, blue, yellow and white. Now we also have purple. Bcs... reasons.
 
Wandavision was honestly ok but underwhelming. Its success had a lot to do with Covid fatigue. Loki was the only good Marvel show Disney+ has made so far.
 
Actress's good, but still no thank you.
 
hohner said:
I hope the series just follows her around doing mundane things like grocery shopping and scrolling through Netflix for 30 minutes trying to find something to watch before saying fuck it and getting a bowl of ice cream.
I've hoped to see Clint Barton and Scott Lang in a show where each episode they fix things around Clint's farm. Each episode is a new repair or restoration. Run the program like "This Old House", but keep the actors in character.

- build new cabinets.
- basic auto care.
- installing an automatic garage door
- repair a washing machine.
- unclog a dish washer.
- remove rain gutters.
- repair holes in drywall from kids kicking a soccer ball in the house.
- how to remove pet stains from furniture/carpets.
- baby proofing the house.
- basic electric upkeep.
- installing solar panels on the roof.
 
Fluffernutter said:
I've hoped to see Clint Barton and Scott Lang in a show where each episode they fix things around Clint's farm. Each episode is a new repair or restoration. Run the program like "This Old House", but keep the actors in character.

- build new cabinets.
- basic auto care.
- installing an automatic garage door
- repair a washing machine.
- unclog a dish washer.
- remove rain gutters.
- repair holes in drywall from kids kicking a soccer ball in the house.
- how to remove pet stains from furniture/carpets.
- baby proofing the house.
- basic electric upkeep.
- installing solar panels on the roof.
As long as there is gratuitous nudity, I'm in.
 
If it's more of the Wandavision campy old TV shit, pass.
 
What they should do is a Kang the conquer series and show his rise to power. Starting when he's just starting as Nathan Richards

The actor isn't a mega star and would like do it.


No intrest in this.. would like to watch if bored but that's it
 
