Again modern boxing vs older boxing

I may be(and lets be honest, i am) biased, but I have seen prime Frazier and after seeing last fight, I don't see him beating either Bivol or Beterbiev. Bivol would easily defend himself, nullify his attacks and secure very confident decision and Beterbiev would just crush him.

They are faster, agiler, better technically and Beterbiev is just stronger.

I shouldn't compare LHW with HW?

In the fight of century Frazier weighet 205. And it wasn't very lean and ripped 205. Both Bivol and Beterbiev weight the same and are actually taller than him.

Frasier in current generation would never ever be heavyweight. Cruiser at best, but problably LHW.

Of course we can say Frasier kills them both because they are Russians and it is OK to be racist against Russians, but I just don't see him winning with either of them. Same as I can't see them winning against Dubois.



And on the side page - for me both figth BvB were the best fights in last 10+ years.