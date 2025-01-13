Only Here for Attachments
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney blasts big tech leaders for cozying up to Trump
Sweeney's remarks follow pledges from several major tech companies, including Google and Apple, to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has forged a personal relationship with Trump, is said to be making the contribution personally. This sudden shift in allegiance has not gone unnoticed, with Sweeney calling out the hypocrisy of tech leaders who previously aligned themselves with Democratic ideals.
The Epic Games CEO's criticism is rooted in his ongoing battles with Apple and Google over smartphone software distribution. Sweeney has long advocated for the ability to sell games on iPhones and Android devices without being forced to use the official app stores and payment processing systems of these tech giants. He argues that the current system unfairly monopolizes the mobile software market.
Hopefully most of us haven't fallen for the charade, but I've seen a lot of praise and warming-up to formerly reviled people. Thinking that these gimmicks are for anything other than money and power is pretty naive, IMO.