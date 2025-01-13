Spam On Rye said: Yup. That's what technocrats do. They don't care about the political dialectic. Wild seeing conservatives swallowing Musk whole and some even backing Zuckerstein.



Heard Musk say the war in Ukraine needs to end while also touting that Starlink is solely responsible for maintaining the war in Ukraine. They speak out of both sides of their mouth because they believe they're gonna be robots or join the singularity or go to Mars or some other transhumanist nerd fantasy. Click to expand...

Cuckerberg, Thiel, and Eloy have been fantasizing about technological ethno-States with permanent underclass citizenry for 40 years. They see this as their chance to make it real. And since Republicans want a permanent working class anyway (so do the Democrats as a party, but at least Democrats are somewhat willing to invest in the working class), and many of them are ethnic purists, their views are aligned.Good news is the core hatred they've always had felt each other isn't so easily ignored.