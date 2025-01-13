  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Social "After years of pretending to be Democrats, Big Tech leaders are now pretending to be Republicans"

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney blasts big tech leaders for cozying up to Trump

Sweeney's remarks follow pledges from several major tech companies, including Google and Apple, to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has forged...
Sweeney's remarks follow pledges from several major tech companies, including Google and Apple, to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration. Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has forged a personal relationship with Trump, is said to be making the contribution personally. This sudden shift in allegiance has not gone unnoticed, with Sweeney calling out the hypocrisy of tech leaders who previously aligned themselves with Democratic ideals.

The Epic Games CEO's criticism is rooted in his ongoing battles with Apple and Google over smartphone software distribution. Sweeney has long advocated for the ability to sell games on iPhones and Android devices without being forced to use the official app stores and payment processing systems of these tech giants. He argues that the current system unfairly monopolizes the mobile software market.
Hopefully most of us haven't fallen for the charade, but I've seen a lot of praise and warming-up to formerly reviled people. Thinking that these gimmicks are for anything other than money and power is pretty naive, IMO.
 
What's so surprising, they pretend to support the LGBT+ in some countries and not in others, and after the month is over they are forgotten till next year. Point is anything for profits.
 
They read the landscape of maintaining the economic heirarchy. Nothing more. But they're going to create a much more harsh downfall for thesmelves
 
It's not hard to feel which way the wind is blowing but it seems damn near impossible for some people to understand why?
 
Yup. That's what technocrats do. They don't care about the political dialectic. Wild seeing conservatives swallowing Musk whole and some even backing Zuckerstein.

Heard Musk say the war in Ukraine needs to end while also touting that Starlink is solely responsible for maintaining the war in Ukraine. They speak out of both sides of their mouth because they believe they're gonna be robots or join the singularity or go to Mars or some other transhumanist nerd fantasy.
 
It's like corporations are determined to go after that super villian story arc.

There is no politicians hand they won't grease, nor cause they won't abandon at the earliest convenience if it gets in the way of profit
 
Cuckerberg, Thiel, and Eloy have been fantasizing about technological ethno-States with permanent underclass citizenry for 40 years. They see this as their chance to make it real. And since Republicans want a permanent working class anyway (so do the Democrats as a party, but at least Democrats are somewhat willing to invest in the working class), and many of them are ethnic purists, their views are aligned.

Good news is the core hatred they've always had felt each other isn't so easily ignored.
 
Follow the money. They couldn't give a shit about culture wars and abortion.
 
I agree they want a permanent serf class. Thiel is particularly sinister imo. Not familiar with the ethno-state aspect or where it fits in their gnostic-neoplatonic nerd paradigm though.
 
"Well, I liked them when they were Liberals and never once alluded to them to being phony in all that time, but now that they're cozying up to Republicans, I'm gonna pretend that I knew they were full of shit and only care about profits"

- The Thread

What's the next thread? "Walmart never cared about DEI", LOL.

Day late and a dollar short should be the Liberal mantra. What a bunch of easily manipulated children. Holy fuck.
 
