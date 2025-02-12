  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

After years of feeling insecure about his height, Dynzell Sigers underwent life-changing limb-lengthening surgery to grow half-a-foot taller.

Dynzell Sigers is a man from Georgia who had leg-lengthening surgery to increase his height from 5'5" to 6'. Sigers said he struggled with his height and was often rejected by women because of it. He said the surgery changed his life and self-perception.

images.jpegDynzell-Sigers06222348-7d3d289f939c4fbd928a9825b30dda5c.jpgMan_who_went_through_limb_surgery.width-800.png

Procedure:
The surgeon cut the bone in half
A rod was inserted into the bone
External fixators were attached to the bone
The fixators were turned daily for 90 days to gradually lengthen the bone
Recovery:
Sigers underwent physical and occupational therapy after the surgery
Results:
Sigers said the surgery helped him become the best version of himself, mentally, spiritually, and physically
He also said the surgery helped his rap career


He's definitely no sherdogger
{<jordan} {<jordan}
 
Reminds me of the Saito actor in the Rurouni Kenshin movies where the lifts were painfully obvious that his arms look way too short.


images
 
I have a sudden urge to beat the shit out of a horse that has already died.
 
Surgery happened 3 years ago but I just noticed a new video of him on Vlad tv talking about it in full detail for the first time lol i didn't know about this story

Dude went from 5'5 to almost 6'1 and spent about 80 stacks on 3 surgeries lol
 
