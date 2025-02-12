After years of feeling insecure about his height, Dynzell Sigers underwent life-changing limb-lengthening surgery to grow half-a-foot taller.

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Dynzell Sigers is a man from Georgia who had leg-lengthening surgery to increase his height from 5'5" to 6'. Sigers said he struggled with his height and was often rejected by women because of it. He said the surgery changed his life and self-perception.
Procedure:
The surgeon cut the bone in half
A rod was inserted into the bone
External fixators were attached to the bone
The fixators were turned daily for 90 days to gradually lengthen the bone
Recovery:
Sigers underwent physical and occupational therapy after the surgery
Results:
Sigers said the surgery helped him become the best version of himself, mentally, spiritually, and physically
He also said the surgery helped his rap career
He's definitely no sherdogger
