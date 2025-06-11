After watching Cyril Gane’s Netflix movie (K.O.), I am further convinced he would wreck Aspinall.

The movement, the agility, the power…the acting, the romance…Cyril is ready.

Aspinall needs to quit wasting everyone’s time trying to chase 40 year old, barely in shape Jones and take on the challenge that is right in front of him.

UK vs France.

Let’s move forward Tommy and try to build your own legacy instead of trying to hijack another aging man’s work.

Well, either way it seems we're going to find out very soon.

This fight will headline MSG in November.
 
It’s going to be difficult for Gane to stop Aspinall from submitting him because his jiujitsu is a bag of shit . But other than that he should do great
 
If they cast them in the same movie there's no doubt Gane wrecks him in acting, he's no Brando but he's not half bad for that kind of thing. He picked up acting a lot easier than grappling, he should go with it imo
 
My suggestion of not allowing retards to make threads is obviously still pending review...
 
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but it would appear any such suggestions have been thoroughly rejected
 
I watched Gane get wrestlefucked by Imavov so I'm betting the house on Tom when the fight is signed for the "open belt" even though Tom should be promoted to undisputed with one defense.
 
