After watching Cyril Gane’s Netflix movie (K.O.), I am further convinced he would wreck Aspinall.

DiazSlap
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,791
- Reaction score
- 3,323
The movement, the agility, the power…the acting, the romance…Cyril is ready.
Aspinall needs to quit wasting everyone’s time trying to chase 40 year old, barely in shape Jones and take on the challenge that is right in front of him.
UK vs France.
Let’s move forward Tommy and try to build your own legacy instead of trying to hijack another aging man’s work.
Aspinall needs to quit wasting everyone’s time trying to chase 40 year old, barely in shape Jones and take on the challenge that is right in front of him.
UK vs France.
Let’s move forward Tommy and try to build your own legacy instead of trying to hijack another aging man’s work.