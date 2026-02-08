Jakub Wiklacz was one second from sweating out the scorecards in his second UFC bout. Instead, he’s 2-0 in the Octagon and $100,000 richer.
www.sherdog.com
Jakub Wiklacz was one second from sweating out the scorecards in his second UFC bout. Instead, he’s 2-0 in the Octagon and $100,000richer.
The former KSW champion earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his last-second submission of MuinGafurov in a preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 113 on Saturday night. Gafurov seemed to be doing well in the final stanza when Wiklacz locked in a guillotine choke following an ill-advised take down attempt, rolled into mount and forced a tapout at the 4:59 mark of Round 3.
Meanwhile, Mario Bautista captured the card’s other $100,000 “Performance of the Night” award for a masterful win over Vinicius Oliveira in the evening’s main event. The MMA Lab product trapped his foe in a crucifix and threatened with a kimura before locking in a fight-ending rear-naked choke to elicit at tapout at the 4:46 mark of Round 2.
Finally, Michal Oleksiejczuk and Marc-AndreBarriault received “Fight of the Night” honors and $100,000apiece for their back-and-forth slugfest at middleweight.Oleksiejczuk appeared to be well on his way to an easy victory after a dominant Round 1, but Barriault picked up the intensity considerably down the stretch. While both fighters traded blows liberally over the final 10 minutes, one final push from Oleksiejczuk was enough to secure a decision triumph.