Four performance of the night bonuses were handed out at UFC Vegas 110.
Steve Garcia faced David Onama in a featherweight tilt in the main event at The Apex in Las Vegas.“Mean Machine” dominated Onama on the feet from the opening bell and clinically battered him to earn a first-round stoppage. Garcia earned an extra $50,000 POTN bonus for his finish over Onama.Garcia (19-5) has now won seven straight, including six finishes,while Onama (14-3) saw a four-fight winning streak snapped.
The co-main event didn’t fail to deliver on drama. Ante Delija apparently stopped Waldo Cortes-Acosta with a flurry in the opening round. However, it was later seen that Cortes-Acosta (15-2) was poked in the eye by Delija, whose teammate Tom Aspinall recently had his fight stopped due to an eye poke. The fight was restarted and “Salsa Boy” went on to knockout Delija (26-7). Cortes-Acosta also earned a $50,000 POTN bonus for his come-from-behind win.
Allan Nascimento started the main card with a 130-pound catchweight tilt against Cody Durden, who replaced Rafael Estevam on short notice. “Puro Osso” submitted Durden with an anaconda choke in the second round to earn an additional $50,000.Nascimento (22-6) has now won three in a row, while Durden (17-9)is on a three-fight slump.
Debutant Donte Johnson is the only prelims fighter to earn a POTN bonus for his middleweight win over Sedriques Dumas. Johnson (7-0) notched his first career submission with a ninja choke in the second round, continuing his 100 percent finishing rate. Meanwhile, Dumas (10-4) has only won once in five outings since last year, which includes a no-contest.