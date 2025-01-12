  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Vegas 101 / Post Fight Press Conference

The following fighters received $50,000 bonuses.


  • Fight of the Night: Roman Kopylov vs. Chris Curtis
  • Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern and César Almeida
 

UFC Vegas 101 Bonuses: Cesar Almeida Pockets $50K for Violent Knockout​

www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 101 Bonuses: Cesar Almeida Pockets $50K for Violent Knockout

Cesar Almeida rallied from the brink of defeat to author a very early candidate for 2025 “Knockot of the Year.”
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com


Cesar Almeida rallied from the brink of defeat to author a very early candidate for 2025 “Knockout of the Year.”

The 36-year-old Brazilian received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his one-punch knockout of AbdulRazak Alhassan in a featured middleweight bout at UFC Vegas 101 on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.After being rocked during an early exchange, Almeida kept his wits and rendered his opponent unconscious with a vicious counter lefthook at the 4:16 mark of Round 1.

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Dern garnered the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for her submission of Amanda Ribas in the evening’s strawweight main event. After twoc ompetitive rounds, Dern went to work in Round 3, methodically working her way into position for an armbar to force the tap from her Brazilian foe 4:56 into the period.

Finally, Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis earned “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 a piece for their back-and-forth middleweight scrap. While both fighters enjoyed success at different moments of the bout, Kopylov had the last word when he floored Curtis with a head kick, prompting a questionable stoppage 4:59 into the third stanza.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,144
Messages
56,761,112
Members
175,388
Latest member
Lucas Daniel Colaço

Share this page

Back
Top