UFC on ESPN 60 Bonuses: Hyder Amil Blitzes Way to Extra $50,000 Check
Hyder Amil’s furious offensive onslaught paid off handsomely at UFC on ESPN 60.
The El Nino Training Center export earned a $50,000 “Performance ofthe Night” bonus for overwhelming Jeong YeongLee
in a featured featherweight contest at the UFC Apex onSaturday night. Amil managed to land a total of 42 significantstrikes en route to a stoppage victory just 65 seconds into theopening stanza. It was one of four performance bonuses handed outby the promotion after the event.
Elsewhere, VirnaJandiroba
garnered a $50,000 check for her victory over formertitle challenger AmandaLemos
in the evening’s strawweight headliner. Jandirobaoutgrappled her opponent throughout the fight before eliciting atap with an armbar at the 4:48 mark of Round 2.
Meanwhile, SteveGarcia
took home an additional $50,000 by adding Seung WooChoi
to his list of recent victims in the featherweight co-mainevent. “Mean Machine” stopped his foe at the 1:36 mark of Round 1to secure his fourth straight UFC victory via knockout or technicalknockout.
Finally, Bruno Silva
received the evening’s final $50,000 bonus by rallying pastCodyDurden
in their flyweight encounter. After struggling in theopening frame, the Brazilian turned up the heat in Round 2,dropping his foe with an uppercut and sealing his victory with asalvo of ground-and-pound at the 2:58 mark of the period.