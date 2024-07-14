Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC on ESPN 59 / Post Fight Press Conference

Montel Jackson authored one of the fastest knockouts in UFC bantamweight history on Saturday night, and he received a little extra compensation for his efforts.
“Quik” garnered a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus for his18-second stoppage of Da’Mon Blackshear in their preliminary boutat UFCon ESPN 59 at the Ball Arena in Denver on Saturday night.Jackson put his foe’s lights out with a straight left hand duringan initial exchange, entering the record books as thesecond-fastest finish in UFC bantamweight history.

Meanwhile, Jean Silvaand DrewDober received “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 apiecefor their lightweight slugfest. Moving up a division, Silva had afaster and more diverse striking arsenal than his foe, bloodyingDober with lead hooks and spinning elbows. That assault opened ahuge gash over Dober’s eye and led to a doctor stoppage at the 1:28mark of Round 3, giving the Brazilian his second win in 14days.

Finally, CharlesJohnson took home a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” checkfor his flyweight victory over Joshua Van.The first two frames were closely contested, with Van holding theedge in power and Johnson hanging around thanks to volume. However,“InnerG” began the final round with a sense of urgency, wobblinghis foe with a right hook to the head and dropping him with amassive uppercut to bring an end to the contest at the 20-secondmark of Round 3.
 
