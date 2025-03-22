  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC London/Post Fight Press Conference

UFC London Bonuses: Sean Brady Leads Four 'Performance of the Night' Winners​


Sean Brady received some extra compensation for the most significant victory of his career to date.

The Renzo Gracie Philly standout was dominant throughout the UFC London headliner, as he outgrappled Leon Edwards before submitting the former champ with a guillotine choke at the 1:39 mark of Round 4 in their welterweight bout. That effort earned Brady a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland took home a $50,000 peformance check for a unanimous decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson in the evening’s co-main event. Holland dropped his foein the opening stanza and engaged in multiple entertaining grappling exchanges over the course of the three-round affair.

Elsewhere, Octagon newcomer Alexia Thainara pocketed $50,000 for her submission of crowd favoriteMolly McCann in a featured strawweight clash. The Brazilian was able to ground “Meatball” early and then move to her opponent’s back,where she locked in her second attempt at a rear-naked choke to elicit a tap 4:32 into the opening stanza.

Finally, Shauna Bannon took home the card’s final $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for rallying past Puja Tomar in a preliminary strawweight matchup. After being dropped by a headkick in Round 2, Bannon survived the ensuing onslaught of punches from her opponent. From there, Bannon was able to trap her opponent in an armbar and force a tapout at the 3:22 mark of the period.



