UFC London Bonuses: Sean Brady Leads Four 'Performance of the Night' Winners
Sean Brady
received some extra compensation for the most significant victory of his career to date.
The Renzo Gracie
Philly standout was dominant throughout the UFC London
headliner, as he outgrappled Leon Edwards
before submitting the former champ with a guillotine choke at the 1:39 mark of Round 4 in their welterweight bout. That effort earned Brady a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus.
Meanwhile, Kevin Holland
took home a $50,000 peformance check for a unanimous decision triumph over Gunnar Nelson
in the evening’s co-main event. Holland dropped his foein the opening stanza and engaged in multiple entertaining grappling exchanges over the course of the three-round affair.
Elsewhere, Octagon newcomer Alexia Thainara
pocketed $50,000 for her submission of crowd favoriteMolly McCann
in a featured strawweight clash. The Brazilian was able to ground “Meatball” early and then move to her opponent’s back,where she locked in her second attempt at a rear-naked choke to elicit a tap 4:32 into the opening stanza.
Finally, Shauna Bannon
took home the card’s final $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for rallying past Puja Tomar
in a preliminary strawweight matchup. After being dropped by a headkick in Round 2, Bannon survived the ensuing onslaught of punches from her opponent. From there, Bannon was able to trap her opponent in an armbar and force a tapout at the 3:22 mark of the period.
www.sherdog.com