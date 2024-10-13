Royval and Taira received “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000apiece for their back-and-forth battle at the UFC Apex on Saturdaynight. Royval was able to survive his opponent’s grappling andimposed his will during striking exchanges to emerge with asplit-decision triumph in what will likely go down as one of theyear’s best bouts.
Elsewhere, Octagon newcomer RamazonbekTemirov made strong first impression, flooring C.J. Vergarathree times en route to a technical knockout at the 2:50 mark ofRound 1 in their flyweight pairing. That was more than enough tosecure a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for theUzbekistan native.
Finally, ClaytonCarpenter claimed the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance ofthe Night” award thanks to a second-round submission of Lucas Rochain a preliminary flyweight encounter. The MMA Lab product secured atakedown early in Round 2, moved to his opponent’s back and lockedin the fight-ending rear-naked choke at the 2:12 mark of theperiod.