Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 244 / Post Fight Press Conference

UFC Vegas 98 Bonuses: Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira Claim 'Fight of the Night' Honors​

www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 98 Bonuses: Brandon Royval, Tatsuro Taira Claim 'Fight of the Night' Honors

Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira put on a show in the UFC Vegas 98 main event, and the flyweight contenders were compensated appropriately for their efforts.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



BrandonRoyval and TatsuroTaira put on a show in the UFC Vegas 98 main event, and the flyweight contenders werecompensated appropriately for their efforts.

Royval and Taira received “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000apiece for their back-and-forth battle at the UFC Apex on Saturdaynight. Royval was able to survive his opponent’s grappling andimposed his will during striking exchanges to emerge with asplit-decision triumph in what will likely go down as one of theyear’s best bouts.

Elsewhere, Octagon newcomer RamazonbekTemirov made strong first impression, flooring C.J. Vergarathree times en route to a technical knockout at the 2:50 mark ofRound 1 in their flyweight pairing. That was more than enough tosecure a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for theUzbekistan native.

Finally, ClaytonCarpenter claimed the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance ofthe Night” award thanks to a second-round submission of Lucas Rochain a preliminary flyweight encounter. The MMA Lab product secured atakedown early in Round 2, moved to his opponent’s back and lockedin the fight-ending rear-naked choke at the 2:12 mark of theperiod.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
Media After The Bell: UFC Vegas 97 Recap / Post Fight Press Conference
Replies
2
Views
181
TempleoftheDog
TempleoftheDog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,575
Messages
56,331,953
Members
175,167
Latest member
vito121212

Share this page

Back
Top