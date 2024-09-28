UFC Fight Night 243 Bonuses: Fares Ziam Earns $50K for ‘KO of the Year’ Contender
A picture-perfect knee made Fares Ziam $50,000 richer on Saturday in Paris.
The Kill Cliff FC-trained Frenchman secured one of four“Performance of the Night” bonuses awarded by the promotion atUFC Fight Night 243
for his third-round knockout of MattFrevola
in a featured lightweight encounter. Ziam rendered hisopponent unconscious — dislodging his mouthpiece in the process —with a vicious knee in close quarters at the 2:59 mark of Round3.
Elsewhere, BryanBattle
overwhelmed KevinJousset
with striking volume to garner a $50,000 check in awelterweight bout. “The Ultimate Fighter 29” winner put Jousset onhis heels for good in the second stanza and sealed his victory withone final barrage at the 3:47 mark of the period.
Meanwhile, MorganCharriere
did his best to match countryman Ziam with ahighlight-reel knockout of GabrielMiranda
in a featherweight showcase. “The Last Pirate” caughthis foe off guard with a sneaky left hook 27 seconds into thesecond frame, earning himself an additional $50,000 in theprocess.
Finally, ChrisDuncan
received the card’s final $50,000 bonus payment forrendering Bolaji Oki
unconscious in their preliminary lightweight clash. While Okiseemed to be getting the better of exchanges, but after anill-advised takedown, Duncan put him to sleep with a guillotinechoke 3:34 into Round 1.