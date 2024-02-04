Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Fight Night 235/Post Fight Press Conference

UFC Fight Night 235 Bonuses: Randy Brown Pockets $50K for First-Round Knockout​


It was one of the cleanest victories of Randy Brown’s Ultimate Fighting Championship career.
Elsewhere, fan favorite MollyMcCann received a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check fora successful strawweight debut against DianaBelbita. In a rematch of a 2019 bout that was contested at 125pounds, McCann was aggressive on the feet before forcing a tap withan armbar 4:59 into the opening frame. “Meatball” snapped atwo-bout skid in victory.

Finally, CharlesJohnson and Azat Maksumsecured “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 apiece for theirback-and-forth flyweight scrap. Maksum floored his foe in Round 1,but when the finish didn’t arrive, Johnson gradually gainedmomentum and asserted himself down the stretch for a unanimousdecision triumph.
 
