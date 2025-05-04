Four performance bonuses were handed at the event, also known as UFC on ESPN 67, which went down at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.
Cory Sandhagen (18-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5) clashed in a bantamweight affair in the main event. “Sandman” was a massive favorite and justified the odds with a dominating “Performance of the Night” award to bag $50,000.Sandhagen outgunned Figueiredo in every aspect before the former flyweight champ visibly covered up in agony due to a knee injury in the second round.
Former two-division One Championship champ Reinierde Ridder (20-2) earned another POTN bonus for his finish of BoNickal (7-1) in the co-headliner. Ridder stopped Nickal with a massive knee to the body in the second round, handing the former three-time NCAA Division 1 king his first professional mixed martial arts loss. “The Dutch Knight” then aimed high with a callout of Sean Strickland.
Middleweight prospect Azamat Bekoev (20-3) won a POTN bonus for his knockout of Ryan Loder(7-2) on the preliminary card. Bekoev stubbed a takedown attempt from the former NCAA All-American before knocking him out in under three minutes.
Vietnamese bantamweight Quang Le (9-2)walked away with an axtra $50,000 for his first Octagon win. Ledis played a well-rounded arsenal to choke Gaston Bolanos (8-5) out in the second round, rebounding from a two-fight skid.