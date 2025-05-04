Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC Des Moines / Post Fight Press Conference

The headliner and co-headliner stole the show at UFC Des Moines.
The headliner and co-headliner stole the show at UFC Des Moines.

Four performance bonuses were handed at the event, also known as UFC on ESPN 67, which went down at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday.

Cory Sandhagen (18-5) and Deiveson Figueiredo (24-5) clashed in a bantamweight affair in the main event. “Sandman” was a massive favorite and justified the odds with a dominating “Performance of the Night” award to bag $50,000.Sandhagen outgunned Figueiredo in every aspect before the former flyweight champ visibly covered up in agony due to a knee injury in the second round.

Former two-division One Championship champ Reinierde Ridder (20-2) earned another POTN bonus for his finish of BoNickal (7-1) in the co-headliner. Ridder stopped Nickal with a massive knee to the body in the second round, handing the former three-time NCAA Division 1 king his first professional mixed martial arts loss. “The Dutch Knight” then aimed high with a callout of Sean Strickland.

Middleweight prospect Azamat Bekoev (20-3) won a POTN bonus for his knockout of Ryan Loder(7-2) on the preliminary card. Bekoev stubbed a takedown attempt from the former NCAA All-American before knocking him out in under three minutes.

Vietnamese bantamweight Quang Le (9-2)walked away with an axtra $50,000 for his first Octagon win. Ledis played a well-rounded arsenal to choke Gaston Bolanos (8-5) out in the second round, rebounding from a two-fight skid.
 
