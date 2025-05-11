Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC 315 / Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 315 Bonuses: Della Maddalena, Muhammad Receive 'Fight of the Night' Honors

UFC 315 Bonuses: Della Maddalena, Muhammad Receive 'Fight of the Night' Honors

As it turned out, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad were the ideal dance partners for a memorable championship clash.
As it turned out, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad were the ideal dance partners for a memorable championship clash.

The welterweight combatants earned “Fight of the Night” and $50,000apiece for their spirited battle in the UFC 315headliner at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Saturday night. The action only increased as the fight wore on,culminating in a frenetic final round where Della Maddalena put a final stamp on his unanimous decision victory to claim 170-poundgold.

Elsewhere, Jasmine Jasudavicius pocketed a $50,000 “Performance of the Night”check for a dominant victory over Jessica Andrade in a preliminary flyweight contest. The Canadian took the former strawweight champion down with ease, landed ground-and-pound and then elicited a tap with a rear-naked choke at the 2:40 mark of Round 1.

Finally, Marc-Andre Barriault took home the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of the Night” award for a violent finish of Bruno Silva in a preliminary middleweight affair. Barriault put his adversary away with a series of elbows to the side of the head against the cage, rendering him unconscious 1:27 into the opening frame. Silva had to be carried from the Octagon on a stretcher afterward.
 
