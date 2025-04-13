Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC 314 / Post Fight Press Conference

UFC 314 Bonuses: Volkanovski, Lopes Get $50K for 'Fight of the Night'​

Alexander Volkanovski’s second coronation as UFC featherweight champion didn’t come without a couple of scares along the way.
Volkanovski and Diego Lopes received “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 apiece for their spirited duel in the UFC314 headliner at the Kasey a Center in Miami on Saturday night.While Lopes dropped his opponent in Round 2 and had him reeling in the fourth frame, Volkanovski landed with superior volume throughout to claim a unanimous decision triumph.

Elsewhere, Paddy Pimblett garnered a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” check for a dominant victory against Michael Chandler in the evening’s lightweight co-main event. The former Cage Warriors champ put his adversary on the defensive with a leaping knee that busted Chandler open before sealing his victory with ground-and-pound to force the stoppage at the 3:07 mark of Round 3.

Finally, surging featherweight contender Jean Silva secured the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of the Night”bonus for his tapout of Bryce Mitchell in a featured clash. The Brazilian denied the majority of his foe’s takedown attempts before eventually trapping “Thug Nasty” in a ninja choke for a submission triumph 3:52 into the second period.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
great fight! So happy for Volk what a legend

Good seeing you guys at my mansion today @Luthien , @HI SCOTT NEWMAN and @PurpleStorm , @jacksonfire + 100 others
Me too, very happy for Volk, great performance.

I had it 4-1 for Volk, I think the commentators were trying to make it sound closer than it was

Great seeing you at the mansion as well, sorry for taking your iPhone 27 Pro Max, I just really wanted it because its not released to the public until 2039 and I was eager to use the time travel app in it. I'm sure you don't mind.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Me too, very happy for Volk, great performance.

I had it 4-1 for Volk, I think the commentators were trying to make it sound closer than it was

Great seeing you at the mansion as well, sorry for taking your iPhone 27 Pro Max, I just really wanted it because its not realised to the public until 2039 and I was eager to use the time travel app in it. I'm sure you don't mind.
Yeah I also had it 4-1 Volk (3-2 at worse). Haha, all good brother, I got another 300 copies in my safe box. By the way Michael Jordan is comng over to my Florida mansion tomorrow morning to shoot some hoops, you down?
 
