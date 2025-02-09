Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
It was a night for fresh faces to shine when it came to post-fight bonuses at UFC 312.
That included towering newcomer Tallison Teixeira, who took home a $50,000 “Performance of the Night”check for making short work of Justin Tafa in a featured heavyweight affair at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Saturday night. The 6-foot-8 Teixeira stunned his foe with a knee to the body and an elbow to the face, bringing an abrupt end to their bout just 35 seconds into Round 1.
Meanwhile, an even quicker finish propelled Quillan Salkilld to a $50,000 “Peformance of the Night” bonus in the opening fight of the evening. The Aussie needed just 19 seconds to wallop Anshul Jubli with a right hand behind the ear in their lightweight encounter, getting his UFC career off to a memorable start in process.
Finally, Zhu Rong and Kody Steele garnered “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 a piece for a spirited preliminary lightweight slugfest. The combatants collaborated on a “Round of the Year” candidate in the opening stanza and continued to brawl from there, but it was Rong who ultimately connected with the more meaningful offense throughout to earned a unanimous decision triumph.