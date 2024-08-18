UFC 305 Bonuses: Dan Hooker vs. Mateusz Gamrot Earns 'Fight of the Night' Honors
While it was Hooker who emerged with a split-decision triumph, bothlightweights went home with an additional $50,000 after the boutreceived “Fight of the Night” honors. Hooker blended effectivestriking with relatively stout takedown defense to earn the nodfrom two of the three cageside judges at RAC Arena in Perth,Australia, on Saturday night.
Elsewhere, KaiKara-France
garnered a $50,000 “Performance of the Night” checkfor a statement-making victory against Steve Erceg
in the flyweight co-main event. “Don’t Blink” initially floored hisfoe with a left hook before pressuring Erceg against the cage,where he dropped “Astro Boy” again — this time with a right cross.Follow-up punches brought an end to the contest at the 4:04 mark ofthe opening stanza as Kara-France ended a two-bout skid.
Finally, CarlosPrates
received the card’s other $50,000 “Performance of theNight” award thanks to his third consecutive knockout under the UFCbanner. The Brazilian put veteran foe JingliangLi
away with a left hook 4:02 into the second frame, handing“The Leech” his first knockout defeat in 28 professional outings.