UFC 302 Bonuses: Islam Makhachev Earns Extra $100K for Latest Title Defense
Islam Makhachev might have gotten a tougher fight than he bargained for from Dustin Poirier, but that test turned out to be quite profitable for the Dagestani champion.
Makhachev defeated Poirier via fifth-round submission to retain hislightweight crown in the UFC 302
headliner at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey onSaturday night. Poirier proved to be a game opponent, doing perhapshis best work in the fourth frame before submitting to a brabochoke in the final stanza. As a result, Makhachev and Poirierreceived “Fight of the Night” honors and $50,000 apiece. Meanwhile,Makhachev also earned one of the evening’s $50,000 “Performance ofthe Night” awards to bring his bonus total to $100,000 overall.
Elsewhere, KevinHolland
secured the evening’s other $50,000 “Performance of theNight” check by virtue of his quick submission victory againstMichalOleksiejczuk
in a featured middleweight scrap. After beingrocked in an early exchange, Holland took advantage of hisopponent’s aggression by locking in an armbar. The Pole refused totap, but the bout was waved off after it appeared his arm may havebeen broken by the hold at the 1:34 mark of Round 1.