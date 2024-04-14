Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC 300 / Post Fight Press Conference

UFC 300 Bonuses: Max Holloway Pockets $600K for Historic Performance​

UFC 300 Bonuses: Max Holloway Pockets $600K for Historic Performance

When all is said and done, Max Holloway will likely go down as the star of stars at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s 300th event.
When all is said and done, Max Holloway will likely go down as the star of stars at the Ultimate Fighting Championship's 300th event.

The Hawaiian star earned a whopping $600,000 in bonus money for hisefforts at UFC300 in a BMF title bout against JustinGaethje at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.Not only did Holloway earn $300,000 for “Performance of the Night,”but he received another $300,000 for sharing “Fight of the Night”honors with Gaethje. The fight ended in the most memorable fashionpossible, as Holloway and Gaethje traded blows in the waningseconds of the fifth round until “Blessed” rendered his opponentunconscious at the 4:59 mark, tying it for the latest finish in afive-round fight in UFC history.

Elsewhere, JiriProchazka captured the card’s other $300,000 “Performance ofthe Night” check by virtue of his stoppage of AleksandarRakic in a preliminary light heavyweight clash. Afterstruggling with his opponent’s low kicks in the early going,Prochazka turned the tide with a barrage of offense, ultimatelyending the contest with elbows and punches on the canvas at the3:17 mark of Round 2.

While the promotion normally awards $50,000 post-fight bonuses,that figure was increased to $300,000 on Saturday in honor of UFC300.
 
Awesome! Deserves every penny.
BMF Max with flower shorts is born.
Sure does. Man gave us a dead body!!!

