A total of seven $50,000 bonuses were handed out by the promotion at the conclusion of UFC 299.
www.sherdog.com
The co-main event clash between DustinPoirier and Benoit St.Denis was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night,” which sentboth lightweights home with an additional $50,000. After St. Denisdominated the opening frame with his grappling, Poirier rallied toscore a resounding knockout victory at the 2:32 mark of Round2.
Elsewhere, reigning bantamweight champion SeanO'Malley was the only fighter on the card to receive a $50,000“Performance of the Night” check despite not securing a finish.However, “Suga” was dominant for five rounds against Marlon Verain the evening’s headliner, avenging a 2020 defeat to hisEcuadorean rival in his first successful title defense.