Media After the Bell: Shillan & Duffy Recap UFC 299/Post Fight Press Conference

Rate the Card

  • 5

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 5 100.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
  • This poll will close: .

UFC 299 Bonuses: Poirier vs. St. Denis Gets FOTN, All Finishers Receive $50K​

www.sherdog.com

UFC 299 Bonuses: Poirier vs. St. Denis Gets FOTN, All Finishers Receive $50K

A total of seven $50,000 bonuses were handed out by the promotion at the conclusion of UFC 299.
www.sherdog.com

A total of seven $50,000 bonuses were handed out by the promotionat the conclusion of UFC299.

The co-main event clash between DustinPoirier and Benoit St.Denis was an easy choice for “Fight of the Night,” which sentboth lightweights home with an additional $50,000. After St. Denisdominated the opening frame with his grappling, Poirier rallied toscore a resounding knockout victory at the 2:32 mark of Round2.

Elsewhere, reigning bantamweight champion SeanO'Malley was the only fighter on the card to receive a $50,000“Performance of the Night” check despite not securing a finish.However, “Suga” was dominant for five rounds against Marlon Verain the evening’s headliner, avenging a 2020 defeat to hisEcuadorean rival in his first successful title defense.

Finally, the other four fighters who finished their opponents atUFC 299 received $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonuses. Thisincludes JackDella Maddalena, CurtisBlaydes, MichelPereira and RobelisDespaigne.
 
