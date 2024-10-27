After seeing Topuria vs Max, how do you think he’d do against Belal?

P

prime_lobov

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 5, 2024
Messages
92
Reaction score
129
He picked up and tossed Max pretty easily, but didn’t do anything with the takedown and Max got up quickly. Unsure if that was because Ilia’s wrestling isn’t that good, or because he was just mixing it up and scoring some points on the scorecards.

Either way, he probably starches Belal in a standup war, but Belal would probably just wall and stall/lay and pray his way to victory.
 
I think Topuria would be a slight favorite, or possibly a pick em on bettings odds if Belal beats Shavkat

Belal isn't that good and is a product of good timing in the worst division in the UFC

Topuria is literally a better fighter than Belal in every aspect of MMA and the only advantage Belal has is a bit of size which he doesn't even know how to use.
 
Last edited:
Jesus, the dumbing down these threads get when someone has a good performance.

Belal would get a finish - there are reasons why there are weight divisions.

He'd have trouble with Dustin and Islam at 155, there is also Lopes who, imo, is a tough fight for him.
 
The Siege said:
Lol

I'm more interested in seeing how he does against DDP
Click to expand...
I say straight to Poatan, or maybe Aspinall or Ngannou. None of them have every fought anyone quite like Topuria.
 
Normally I'd say too much of a weight difference, but Belal sucks.
 
Idk… Belal is shorter then Holloway but much thicker

If Topuria can pack on the pounds (which I think he can) it would be very interesting. 50 / 50 fight
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Belal would get a finish - there are reasons why there are weight divisions.
Click to expand...
Topuria already said it on twitter, but Belal has never finished any man in a fight or woman in bed. Zero chance Belal would be able to finish Ilia.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
Jesus, the dumbing down these threads get when someone has a good performance.

Belal would get a finish - there are reasons why there are weight divisions.

He'd have trouble with Dustin and Islam at 155, there is also Lopes who, imo, is a tough fight for him.
Click to expand...
These casuals from WWE spawning a lot lately. They probrably just found out WWE is fake.
 
The same Belal who shutout Edwards?

Illia would be man handled
 
got to shoot for the stars and challenge aspinal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SteveColdStone
145 has perhaps the strongest run of champions ever. How far do you think Topuria can go?
Replies
6
Views
89
tritestill
tritestill
TheMMAnalyst
Media Volk & Hooker Attempt Delusional Breakdown of Holloway/Topuria to Gaslight Themselves
3 4 5
Replies
97
Views
3K
TheMMAnalyst
TheMMAnalyst
Jon!
Fights to Make After UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway
Replies
1
Views
42
LincolnHawk1
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,709
Messages
56,408,099
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top