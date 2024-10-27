After seeing Topuria vs Max, how do you think he’d do against Belal?

prime_lobov
He picked up and tossed Max pretty easily, but didn’t do anything with the takedown and Max got up quickly. Unsure if that was because Ilia’s wrestling isn’t that good, or because he was just mixing it up and scoring some points on the scorecards.
Either way, he probably starches Belal in a standup war, but Belal would probably just wall and stall/lay and pray his way to victory.
