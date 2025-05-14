Rumored After playing Dana, Turki dumps him to the side...Canelo/ Crawford will now be a Riyadh Season PPV instead of TKO

I couldn’t care less. I don’t watch boxing. I have no idea who the people mentioned in the article are, except for Dana.

I don’t care if they schedule anything opposite of a UFC card. I’m a fan of mma. Most especially the UFC.

So Idgaf about Dana’s little side ventures. They literally have zero direct impact on my life.

I’ll be watching the UFC card. Unless they drive me away before then.
 
You dont know who Canelo is?
 
I wanna know how much money Dana loses in this. He probably spent his own money to put this together and now he's being cut out of the deal.

Not to mention his work has directly created competition for Noche UFC 3, which is a violation of his fiduciary responsibility as CEO to UFC shareholders.

Just more evidence that Dana should be fired from the UFC.
 
Dude if this was under TKO boxing it would have nothing to do with UFC shareholders, because they don't exist. They would both be under TKO. Not really a conflict of interest, but kinda dumb and unnecessary imo.
 
You're like the Goth Kids from South Park
 
Playing with others. Karma - others playing with you.
 
Turki has used The Ring to play with the public before, wouldn't be surprised if he's doing it here too.

 
Never forget




Took his hand like a little boy strolling with Daddy lol
 
