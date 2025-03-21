  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media After Makhachev turned Topuria down, Chimaev now spotted in Alicante (Spain)

Islam to MW confirmed. Islam vs Khamzat and winner gets DDP.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
I mean, I know he's born a German - but you surely know that's where Toppy resides
Click to expand...
Yes, most-def...
But what does Islam and Topuria have to do with Chimaev being in Spain?

That's like saying, "After Belal turned down Leon Edwards, Jan Błachowicz spotted in England."....
<Huh2>
 
Khamzat looking yuge in that first Pic. Can't believe he ever made 170. Gotta around 210-215 now
 
BJJ4Tone said:
Yes, most-def...
But what does Islam and Topuria have to do with Chimaev being in Spain?

That's like saying, "After Belal turned down Leon Edwards, Jan Błachowicz spotted in England."....
<Huh2>
Click to expand...
Khamzat is full of double standards. He complained when Costa was at one of Khabibs gyms ( turns out it wasn’t true ) yet he trains with Arman.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Ilia Topuria sucks at the mic in Spanish too
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
SalvadorAllende
SalvadorAllende
D
International Spain Arrest Top Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering Officer After Over $21 Million Found Hidden in Walls of His Home
Replies
7
Views
382
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,898
Messages
57,058,772
Members
175,522
Latest member
HicksonGrayC

Share this page

Back
Top