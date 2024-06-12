After Khamzat Khizarovich Chimaev Has His Way With Rob, Will the Irrational Hatred end?

oski
Best Ref Ever
@Orange
Dec 13, 2023
I just don't see a chance for Rob, but for just catching him pressing. No one else has really been close if you think about it. Mad respect to Bobby Knux... take the L with grace and ride off into your HOF sunset.
@irrational borz haters: when he's done dominating every part of this thing, can he get the strap that should already be his?
