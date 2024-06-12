  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

After Khamzat Khizarovich Chimaev Has His Way With Rob, Will the Irrational Hatred end?

I just don't see a chance for Rob, but for just catching him pressing. No one else has really been close if you think about it. Mad respect to Bobby Knux... take the L with grace and ride off into your HOF sunset.

@irrational borz haters: when he's done dominating every part of this thing, can he get the strap that should already be his?

All Love
 
No he is still a giant douche who wrecked a card and didn't care
 
It says much more about you as a MMA „fan“ if you don’t see a chance how Rob could win then it does about the people you are calling out.

Besides that there is not much irrational hate for Khamzat. Many shermanos love him but of course he lost some fans on the way. Dude was such a fast starter and then lost so much momentum. Its 4 years since his debut and he could have had already a TS if he didnt fuck up with weight (and of course his health).
 
If anything is irrational, it is the sense of entitlement that he and he fanbase seem to have...
 
I don’t think he is disliked by so many because of his fighting skills. I believe he is disliked by so many due to his character and behavior.
At least that is why I dislike him.
 
It would be hard to deny him of a title shot and elite status if he does that. I still won't like the guy though and can't wait for the day to see him humbled.
 
No, people will still find his inactivity to poke at. But honestly, I like him, he's an entertaining wrestler and seems like a friendly soul outside of the octagon too.

He's a bit crude at pressers but I think most of its an act because he's pretty calm outside of it.
 
Shavkat is climbing the ladder and continually testing himself -- his career makes him look like someone I want to cheer for. I have no idea what the fuck Khamzat is doing.
 
Exactly. The dislike is well earned. When Holland stepped in to face him, rather than display contrition for failing to come close to making weight, he shit talks the crowd after winning. When he should have been apologetic and humble, he was the exact opposite. Its a special kind of moron who doubles down after fucking up rather than taking their lumps and being humble.
 
Whittaker will be considered a WW and washed up, almost beat by Costa. It's hilarious how opinions change on this site.
 
no
thumbs-up_1f44d.png
 
God, Khamzat fans are insufferable. I hope that miserable worm loses so we can stop talking about him.
 
Why are you pretending that fighting ability is what makes one immune to hate?

We all know he can fight, we also know he’s a major douche. So yeah if he beats Rob, he’ll just confirm what I already know and I’ll still hate him just as much.
 
