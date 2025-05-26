After Jones/Gane, there is little left for Tom

Human Bass

Human Bass

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 14, 2009
Messages
11,795
Reaction score
5,748
HW is extremely shallow. There is Jailton, but it is a matter of TDD.

And after that...rematch Blaydes or Volk?

The only decent promise we have is Tallison Teixeira and we have yet to be certain about him.

If Aspinall manages to break Stipe record, there is little else to do besides retire in mma and do some boxing for easy saudi money.

And no, Porter Parker is not a contender
 
You're right, he should just retire now.
 
should have paid Ngannou his worth and let him fight Fury and HW wouldn’t be in quite this bad of a predicament. We would at least have the best HW’s in the world under the same banner and it would make for more compelling matchups as more up and comers moved through the ranks.
 
Human Bass said:
HW is extremely shallow. There is Jailton, but it is a matter of TDD.

And after that...rematch Blaydes or Volk?

The only decent promise we have is Tallison Teixeira and we have yet to be certain about him.

If Aspinall manages to break Stipe record, there is little else to do besides retire in mma and do some boxing for easy saudi money.

And no, Porter Parker is not a contender
Click to expand...
Even though the HW is shallow, Jones still refuses to fight any other HW apart from white belt Gane and AARP Stipe
 
Make sure you all sign the petition to have Jones stripped of the belt, if he won't fight Aspinall. It's on Change.org.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Just a Quick Update on the Big Fights coming up in the Heavyweight Division
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
nonoob
nonoob
ClosetVitorFan
I think there is a bit of a pickle with Jones fighting Tom
Replies
19
Views
754
Psychojoe86
P
Luffy
Jon Jones vs Tom — here what's going on
2
Replies
31
Views
813
Luffy
Luffy
Captain Herb
Rumored Yep, Jones wants that 30 mil to fight Tom. Reasonable or not?
13 14 15
Replies
290
Views
9K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,438
Messages
57,339,836
Members
175,653
Latest member
CoconutHead

Share this page

Back
Top