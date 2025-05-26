After Jones/Gane, there is little left for Tom

Human Bass
HW is extremely shallow. There is Jailton, but it is a matter of TDD.
And after that...rematch Blaydes or Volk?
The only decent promise we have is Tallison Teixeira and we have yet to be certain about him.
If Aspinall manages to break Stipe record, there is little else to do besides retire in mma and do some boxing for easy saudi money.
And no, Porter Parker is not a contender
