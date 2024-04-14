After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?

B-Level

B-Level

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 16, 2021
Messages
734
Reaction score
3,878
I’ve rooted for Alex since he came into UFC. Wanted him to dethrone Adesanya and I was glad when he did. I had money on Alex to beat Israel in first UFC matchup, and even then I would’ve liked the ref to
Give Israel another chance to recover during the standing TKO. But it was still a more valid stoppage than vs Jiri.

Last night, Alex finished Hill legitimately. When Alex fought Strickland, he put Sean out legit.

Yes, Alex rocked Jiri badly. Jiri was not done, just because he went limp for a split second and fell back during the TD attempt.

The ref should have given Jiri another few seconds chance at recovery. It's likely that Jiri couldve hip escaped full Mount and regained half guard on a kickboxer with limited grappling top control.

that is all. jiri vs alex 2 needs to happen this year or in 2025.
 
TKO shouldn't have replayed that stoppage so much at 300. No amount of editing could make it look like anything other than what it was: droppage that doesn't remotely resemble a legit stoppage. Anyone that equates solely dropping someone with "KO" is pretty bad for the sport / doesn't understand what they're watching.

Anyone that excuses fight fixing under TKO/WWE (getting more common by the way) for marketing favorites as "whoops just bad reffing" when the "bad reffing" NEVER ever works in the opposite direction (a marketing favorite gets dropped and then the fight is INSTA-CALLED as a KO for their opponent) also contributes to the problem.
 
the ref is there to protect the fighters

this was a perfect stoppage,
live to fight another day

brain damage is irreversible,
and the ref knows that some fighters hit harder than other
it is normal and accepted that the stopppage come as soon as possible at HW & LHW
 
We'll see. I'm just tired of rematches for title fights clogging every division. LHW is pretty thin so Jiri will get a 2nd chance soon enough. But Pereira isn't some superstar like Conor that they would tilt in his favor because it's not like he sells that much PPVs and he's too old for a long career. If anything Jiri takes lots of damage in his fights and needs to recognize refs can call it and change up his optics.
 
Jiri would get KOd again. His defense is terrible he's lucky Rakic had no power like Alex
 
Dionysian said:
TKO shouldn't have replayed that stoppage so much at 300. No amount of editing could make it look like anything other than what it was: droppage that doesn't remotely resemble a legit stoppage. Anyone that equates solely dropping someone with "KO" is pretty bad for the sport / doesn't understand what they're watching.

Anyone that excuses fight fixing under TKO/WWE (getting more common by the way) for marketing favorites as "whoops just bad reffing" when the "bad reffing" NEVER ever works in the opposite direction (a marketing favorite gets dropped and then the fight is INSTA-CALLED as a KO for their opponent) also contributes to the problem.
Click to expand...
Exactly. Every time the clip gets re-played, it looks less and less like a legit TKO finish.

Not giving Jiri another 2-3 seconds to try to initiate a scramble out of full Mount was criminal, and robbed the fans of a potentially legendary war.
 
I could be remembering it wrong but didn't Jiri himself say that it was a good stoppage because he was indeed out?
 
How can anyone hate on Alex P lol he’s the best thing to happen to the sport.

Also Jiri fell backwards into his back which is always a bad sign, along with Alex in mount on top of him. He got saved.
 
The ref just saved Jiri from getting out out cold. He was rocked BAD and Poatan was in full mount about to rain down hell. It was over.
 
Jiri's style is exactly what Pereira wants.

If he fought Pereira how he fought Rakic, he'd get put down again
 
this is one of those times where they should just make the fight again and not think of the consequences for the division.

PrideNverDies said:
Jiri would get KOd again. His defense is terrible he's lucky Rakic had no power like Alex
Click to expand...

it is hard to be certain of what will happen in a jiri fight you never know what he will do.
 
RockyLockridge said:
this is one of those times where they should just make the fight again and not think of the consequences for the division.
Click to expand...
They tried to run it back straight away, but Pereira declined. He will not be able to decline now tho...
 
If anything the alex/hill fight shows that jiri would have got absolutely smoked on the ground. Those hammer fists were intense.
 
Meh.

Could Jiri have come back from that? Possibly.

Should they have let it go for another few seconds? Probably.

But the guy was on queer street and fully mounted, the most likely outcome was Jiri losing a lot of brain cells for no good reason.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
684
HHJ
HHJ
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Ankalaev
Replies
11
Views
689
Siver!
Siver!
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night Allen vs Curtis II
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Siver!
Siver!
Siver!
Fights To Make After UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington
Replies
10
Views
671
Shadey1
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig
Replies
13
Views
1K
Shadey1
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,170
Messages
55,406,564
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top