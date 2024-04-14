After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?

I’ve rooted for Alex since he came into UFC. Wanted him to dethrone Adesanya and I was glad when he did. I had money on Alex to beat Israel in first UFC matchup, and even then I would’ve liked the ref to

Give Israel another chance to recover during the standing TKO. But it was still a more valid stoppage than vs Jiri.



Last night, Alex finished Hill legitimately. When Alex fought Strickland, he put Sean out legit.



Yes, Alex rocked Jiri badly. Jiri was not done, just because he went limp for a split second and fell back during the TD attempt.



The ref should have given Jiri another few seconds chance at recovery. It's likely that Jiri couldve hip escaped full Mount and regained half guard on a kickboxer with limited grappling top control.



that is all. jiri vs alex 2 needs to happen this year or in 2025.