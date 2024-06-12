  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

After DDP starches Izzy

Can we finally have the most anticipated rematch?

images
 
I'd argue that Strickland vs Izzy is a way more anticipated rematch than Costa.
 
Dricus is going to roll over Izzy. Styles are all wrong for Izzy, and Izzy's slowed down a lot noticeably in his last few fights. Dricus either catches him standing or mauls him on the ground. Dricus inside 5 pretty easily is my prediction.

But no, noone wants to see Izzy vs Costa 2. If Izzy loses he should retire honestly. Dudes had a great career and should be proud of himself. I don't like him at all but dude is a great fighter.
 
